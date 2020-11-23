Carousel - Crime

HICKSVILLE — Defiance County law enforcement officers are investigating an armed home invasion that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to Mark Denning, chief of the Hicksville Police Department, a 911 call was received at 1:30 a.m. Sunday by Defiance County Communications Center, reporting an armed home invasion in Hicksville.

Hicksville police responded to the scene and learned that two men reportedly entered the home brandishing a firearm. Denning reported that money and other items were taken from the residence.

The suspects allegedly fled prior to police arrival, taking a vehicle belonging to the homeowner. The vehicle was later located unoccupied a short distance from the crime scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Officers believe the home was intentionally targeted. Anyone who may have tips or information about the incident is asked to contact the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.

