HICKSVILLE — Defiance County law enforcement officers are investigating an armed home invasion that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to Mark Denning, chief of the Hicksville Police Department, a 911 call was received at 1:30 a.m. Sunday by Defiance County Communications Center, reporting an armed home invasion in Hicksville.
Hicksville police responded to the scene and learned that two men reportedly entered the home brandishing a firearm. Denning reported that money and other items were taken from the residence.
The suspects allegedly fled prior to police arrival, taking a vehicle belonging to the homeowner. The vehicle was later located unoccupied a short distance from the crime scene.
Assisting at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Officers believe the home was intentionally targeted. Anyone who may have tips or information about the incident is asked to contact the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.