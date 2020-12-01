HICKSVILLE — Authorities continue to investigate a Hicksville home invasion that occurred here nine days ago, and believe it may have been drug-related.
The break-in occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 22 on Maple Lane, a side street just west of Hicksville-Edgerton Road on the village’s north side.
“We have some suspects of interest, but nothing definite,” said Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning. “We had (the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation) process the scene so we’re waiting on some lab results from them. It’s just a matter of putting it all together ... but we’re still continuously working on it.”
According to Denning, two men entered the home and displayed a firearm before making off with cash and stealing a vehicle. The vehicle was dumped just inside the village’s north corporation limits on Hicksville-Edgerton Road.
The perpetrators are believed to have been picked up in a second vehicle. Denning said police went up and down Hicksville-Edgerton Road all the way to Buckskin (north of Hicksville) looking for video that might help identify the second vehicle.
“We’ve got some video out in the area, but we can’t really determine what kind of (vehicle) it is,” Denning explained. “We know there’s a second car. We know there’s a getaway car.”
As for the home invasion, he said authorities believe it was a targeted break-in rather than a random crime.
“We’re pretty sure it was a targeted house,” Denning told The Crescent-News Monday. “It wasn’t somebody just out there randomly picking a house. There was a purpose to it. I think it is drug-related.”
Hicksville police has been assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and the Ohio Highway Patrol.
Denning asks that persons with additional information or video contact Hicksville police at 419-542-6661.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.