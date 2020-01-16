HICKSVILLE — Firefighters from two departments were called to a fire Wednesday evening at a church in the village.
According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, at 6:36 p.m. the Defiance County 911 Center received a call of a structure fire, with flames showing at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Antwerp Drive.
Responding to the scene were Hicksville and Sherwood fire crews, with the fire under control within 30 minutes.
Two juveniles were treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.
The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted, and the fire remains under investigation.
Also assisting at the scene were Hicksville EMS and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
