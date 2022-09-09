A Defiance County grand jury has indicted two persons implicated in a Hicksville armed robbery in July.
They were among 10 persons indicted by the grand jury this week.
Curtis Billingsley, 33, and Casey Billingsley, 34, — who have separate Fort Wayne addresses and are believed to be brothers — are each charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony with a firearm specification.
The charges allege that during the early hours of July 30, they robbed the Shell gas station at 200 W. High St. in Hicksville while each brandished a handgun. They then fled the scene and may have departed in a vehicle.
According to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio records, Casey Billingsley has been held at that facility since his arrest on Aug. 11. But Curtis Billingsley was still at-large as of Thursday evening.
Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning complimented his department's officers for their hard work investigating the case.
"Obviously, my officers busted their butts putting this case together," he said. "We worked pretty hard on it. We received a lot of tips ... . We worked with the Fort Wayne Police Department in putting this case together, so hopefully now we can get them prosecuted and put them in a place where they need to be — in jail."
The firearm specification included in the indictment would include mandatory prison term upon conviction of the underlying charge. This must be served consecutively to any term imposed on the robbery offense.
Also indicted were:
• Ralph Gipple, 56, Hicksville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 29 he possessed more than 25 grams of methamphetamine for sale, with the offense occurring near a juvenile.
• Karol Amador, 59, 1033 Karnes Ave., for five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly viewed images on July 16 showing a minor "in a state of nudity," and "created, recorded, reproduced, or published materials that showed a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity" on Aug. 18.
• Chasity Lindeman, 30, 1023 Ottawa Ave., for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that she supplied fentanyl to a juvenile on Aug. 20 and possessed methamphetamine.
• M C Ja’Won Fitzgerald, 28, Toledo, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to stop his vehicle for law enforcement on Aug. 21 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County after having been signaled to do so. A high-speed pursuit ensued before he was arrested in Henry County.
• Fergusson Harris, 21, Beverly, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 30 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jeffery Hendricks, 59, Perrysburg, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in common pleas court on Aug. 30 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Stacy Schudel, 47, 1023 Ottawa Ave., for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that she allowed a drug abuse offense to take place in her residence on Aug. 20, creating a "substantial risk to the health or safety of a child under her care."
• Joshua Vogelsong, 33, 15857 Maumee St., for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he did not provide adequate support to his child from September 2018-August 2022.
