NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against one man for attempted murder and two others for assaults on law enforcement officers.
Raymond Cervantes, 45, Toledo, is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault (a lesser included offense of attempted murder), a second-degree felony.
According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, Cervantes allegedly beat his girlfriend with a piece of wood and also attempted to strangulate her on the night of Aug. 16-17 in Washington Township.
Howe-Gebers said the victim has been released from a hospital.
Cervantes also was indicted by a Wood County in August for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.
Howe-Gebers described the charges there as “similar” and noted that they occurred earlier in the day on Aug. 16.
He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Henry County Common Pleas Court, and was being held in Wood County Jail in Bowling Green.
Also indicted by the Henry County grand jury was Eric Gossman, 38, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a first-degree felony; assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The charges allege that on July 27 Gossman assaulted a Napoleon police officer by trying to use his handcuffs as a weapon. The officer was not seriously injured, according to Howe-Gebers.
He also allegedly threatened him verbally.
Howe-Gebers said the incident occurred while the officer was investigating a theft offense.
Gossman also was scheduled to be arraigned today in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Meanwhile, the grand jury returned an indictment against Ethan Dunakin, 27, Napoleon, for two counts of assault on a peace officer, each a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Aug. 23 he assaulted a Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy during an alleged incident in the 00300 block of County Road K.
Also indicted were:
• Jennifer Strayer, 42, Liberty Center, for tampering with evidence and domestic violence, each a third-degree felony.
• Jaden Buchhop, 22, Napoleon, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Douglas Cramer, 47, Napoleon, for two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies.
• Jered Evearitt, 30, McClure, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.