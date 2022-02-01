NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has indicted a Napoleon man on an attempted murder charge, among several serious felonies returned in separate cases.
The same grand jury also charged Defiance County’s former Developmental Disabilities director with theft (see below).
The most serious grand jury indictment was filed against Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon. He is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Dec. 24 he strangled a female acquaintance “to the point of almost losing consciousness,” according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
Williams is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on a $250,000 bond.
Williams also is pending sentence in common pleas court on a previous domestic violence indictment.
Also indicted were:
• Joseph Rodriguez, 58, homeless, for rape, a first-degree felony. He allegedly had forced sexual conduct with an 11-year-old girl on Nov. 25-26. He has pleaded not guilty and the case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 14. He was being held Monday in CCNO on a $100,000 bond.
• Tate Tadsen, 24, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly head-butted and attempted to strangle a male household member on Dec. 31 in the presence of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 14.
• Andrew Ryan, 36, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that he grabbed a female acquaintance and shoved her into a wall on Dec. 31.
• Tim Bower, 43, Delta, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The former director of the Defiance County Developmental Disabilities Board, he is charged with the theft of $5,855.71 from Dr. George Cochran, DDS in Napoleon. According to authorities the theft involved funds “beyond implied consent.” Bower also faces two counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor, in Defiance Municipal Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled on March 1 for those cases.
• Timothy Northrop, 36, Deshler, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Dominick Bauer, 20, South Bend, Ind., for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Borstelman, 35, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Jackson, 50, McClure, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christian Rayoum, 24, Napoleon, for illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer McCabe, 33, Napoleon, for illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits, a fifth-degree felony.
