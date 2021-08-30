NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has indicted a Malinta teen on charges that he caused two drug-related deaths in June.
The grand jury indicted 10 persons during its latest meeting, including James Cox Jr., 18, Malinta, for two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
According to the indictment, he caused the overdose deaths of Owen Rayoum, 15, Napoleon; and Brittany Neumeier, 39, Napoleon, who died at separate locations on June 25. He allegedly sold them percocet — a prescription pain medication — laced with fentanyl, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which investigated the deaths.
He said the investigation led to Cox and a 17-year-old Napoleon male juvenile who also was indicted on four delinquency charges — two counts of complicity to involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
"Intelligence and investigation led us back to the night before the death where (Rayoum) was and then that led us to Cox and (and the 17-year-old juvenile)," explained Nofziger. "... while we were still investigating that (Neumeier) passed away. We did the exact same thing and it led us back to those two (Cox and the 17-year-old juvenile) again."
According to the MAN Unit, Cox sold the drugs to the victims in Napoleon.
He was served a summons on the indictment by the Henry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, but was not in custody. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Henry County Common Pleas Court at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 9.
The 17-year-old juvenile charged in the case was arrested Friday and was being held Monday, a MAN Unit officer noted.
Also indicted were:
• Mary Alvarez, 56, Napoleon, for illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony.
• Joseph Brinkley, 34, Defiance, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nicole Dipillo, 36, Ridgeville Corners, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Eric Konwinski, 31, McClure, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Austin Meyer, 21, Napoleon, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
• Daniel Pezzin, 32, Maumee, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
• Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, for for illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony.
• Joshua Schultz, 18, Liberty Center, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Amber Wilhlem, 33, Liberty Center, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
