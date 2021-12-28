NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against 10 persons, including a Malinta woman who allegedly contributed to the drug overdose of her brother, himself indicted in two drug-related deaths.
Camile Cox, 22, Malinta, is charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. She has not been arraigned in Henry County Common Pleas Court on the above charge.
The charge alleges that she supplied an opioid to her brother — James Cox Jr., 19, Malinta — who overdosed on the drug, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers. She said Cox was revived with Narcan, a drug used to counteract the overdose effects of opioids.
At the time James Cox already had been implicated in the death of two persons on separate days on June 25 — Owen Rayoum, 15, Napoleon; and Brittany Neumeier, 39, Napoleon. He allegedly sold them percocet — a prescription pain medication — laced with fentanyl, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which investigated the deaths.
James Cox is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, awaiting sentencing on June 21 in Henry County Common Pleas Court on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony.
Nofziger noted the unfortunate details of the case during an interview Monday with The Crescent-News.
“It’s just unfortunate that James had already been implicated ... and while out on (personal-recognizance) bond he was provided opioids that caused him to overdose,” Nofziger said. “It’s just sad the family member didn’t take that as a warning ... .”
He said the scourge of opioid abuse continues.
“It’s increased,” said Nofziger. “It’s gotten worse with all the illegal narcotics that we’re dealing with. Fentanyl or synthetic opioid that is laced with illegal narcotics is extremely unsafe, which is causing the rise of the overdoses in this area.”
Charges remain pending in Henry County against two co-defendants to James Cox — Xavier Sanchez, 19, Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Izreal Fonseca, 17, Napoleon.
Also indicted by the above Henry County grand jury were:
• Emmanuel Lucas, 53, Paulding, for OVI, a third-degree felony.
• Alex Repass, 24, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jason Cocke, 51, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Whitney Kretz, 37, Napoleon, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
• Lisa Davila, 46, Deshler, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
• Willie Jones, 25, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Rashella Nickell, 37, Liberty Center, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nehemiah Trice, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.