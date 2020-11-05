Carousel - Crime

NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against 15 persons.

Indicted were:

• Logan Chilcote, 29, Napoleon, for four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first-, third- and fourth-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.

• Lyndsey Shevlin, 27, Holgate, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; theft, a third-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

• Seth Malosh, 24, Liberty Center, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Tanner Pritchard, 35, Napoleon, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony.

• Andrew Snyder, 29, Defiance, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Aimee Cochran, 27, Defiance, for trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Joanna Ferrell, 27, Napoleon, for assault, a fourth-degree felony.

• Trever Rosene, 23, Swanton, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

• Tracy Scott, 33, Defiance, for trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Tamara McCarley, 29, Napoleon, for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jason Ramsey, 42, McClure, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Dillon Berdue, 25, Napoleon, for robbery, a second-degree felony.

• Amber Shindler, 29, Delta, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

• Steven Valentine, 57, Cambridge, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

• Joel Young, 42, Defiance, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Load comments