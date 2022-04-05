NAPOLEON — Besides charging a Napoleon woman with murder (see related story Page A1), a Henry County grand jury also returned criminal offenses against 15 other persons.

Also indicted by the same grand jury were:

• Joshua Weber, 28, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

• Dustin Funk, 39, Deshler, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• James Doan III, 31, Napoleon, for two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Christopher Forbes, 55, Toledo, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Gavin Schilt, 23, Defiance, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.

• Joey Gaines, 41, Bryan, for two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies.

• Tyson Bailey, 41, Pioneer, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Erik Johnson, 40, Deshler, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Virginia Jordan, 36, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew Rednour, 42, McClure, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jessica Ripke, 26, Mark Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Shannon Schiffer, 39, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Mackenzye Syck, 19, Swanton, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Shane VonDeylen, 42, Napoleon, for OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

• Brooke Werder, 27, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• On this date

In 1621, the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts on a monthlong return trip to England.

In 1792, President George Washington cast his first veto, rejecting a congressional measure for apportioning representatives among the states.

In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died in Houston at age 70.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments