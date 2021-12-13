NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against 11 persons implicated in a lengthy drug trafficking investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and others in Lucas and Henry counties.
Each defendant is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 11 years in prison.
Although the drug trafficking crimes may have occurred in either county, the engaging charge can be prosecuted in one county because it alleges behavior in a pattern across both jurisdictions, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers. The charge alleges a pattern of criminal activity involving two or more people.
“Some of it actually was in Henry County,” explained Howe-Gebers, adding that some drugs were being “transported in and around Henry County, and some of it was in Toledo.”
The investigation goes as far back as 2019, she noted. The DEA was assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Northwest Interdiction Task Force, the Toledo Police Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cocaine and fentanyl were the main drugs detected, according to Howe-Gebers, but not in large quantities. Crack cocaine and heroin also were involved while “multiple” firearms and cash were confiscated, according to a press release issued by the prosecutor’s office.
Asked to comment on the investigation, Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News, “It’s another way of us trying to keep the controlled substances out of Henry County. Fentanyl has been an issue and is causing numerous overdoses.”
The Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics — composed of officers from several area counties, including Henry — was not involved in the investigation.
Indicted were:
• Alexandria Armijo, 29, Toledo. She also is charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, first- and third-degree felonies. She was being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) pending an appearance in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
• Michael Barnett, 38, Toledo. He is scheduled to be arraigned this week and his bond has been set at $100,000 cash.
• Floyd Boatman, 35, Toledo.
• Kenneth Brown, 35, Toledo. He was being held Monday in CCNO and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
• Sierra Dotson, 44, Toledo. She was being held Monday in CCNO pending an appearance in common pleas court.
• Anthony Lawrence, 35, Toledo. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 21 and bond has been set at $100,000 cash or surety.
• Michael Dwayne Lawrence, 23, Toledo. He was being held Monday in CCNO and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.
• Michael Lamont Lawrence, 23, Toledo. He is scheduled to be arraigned this week and bond has been set at $100,000 cash or surety.
• Omar Lawrence, 32, Toledo. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
• James Long, 57, Toledo. He was being held Monday in CCNO pending an appearance in common pleas court.
• Michael Nelson, 49, Grelton. He also is charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Nelson was being held Monday in CCNO and was scheduled to be arraigned this week. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.