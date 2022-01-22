NAPOLEON — A prison term was imposed in Henry County Common Pleas Court here Friday against a Malinta teen who caused two drug-related deaths last year.
James Cox Jr., 19, was given a four- to six-year prison term by Visiting Judge Keith Shierloh of Putnam County on two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony. He was given credit for 140 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
The sentence followed the recommendation made by Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, who noted that she would oppose any motion that Cox be granted early judicial release before he serves two years in prison. Too, she indicated that Cox is obligated to continue to cooperate with authorities, including the possibility of testifying against co-defendants in the case (see below).
Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Howe-Gebers and Cox’s attorney Lorin Zaner of Toledo. Cox had pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 9 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Schierloh called the case a “terrible” situation “that can’t be undone, and unfortunately, nobody’s going to walk out of here feeling good,” now or in future years as everyone involved will be impacted “for a long time.”
The judge directed the comment at Cox, saying “that was caused by you.” However, he held out hope that the defendant — who had no criminal or traffic record — would “become valuable down the road. Find a way to become valuable.”
Earlier, Schierloh noted that the recommended sentence was a “stipulated agreement,” but he told Cox “this punishment is not enough.” Given Cox’s lack of record, however, he said, “I can see why everybody could agree and find that this would be an appropriate resolution. It just doesn’t sit well because you’re doing something for profit (drug trafficking)” that took two lives.
The charges stipulated that Cox caused the overdose deaths of Owen Rayoum, 15, Napoleon; and Brittany Neumeier, 39, Napoleon, who died at separate locations on June 25. He had sold them percocet — a prescription pain medication — laced with fentanyl, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which investigated the deaths.
Howe-Gebers sympathized with the victims’ families Friday, saying the victims didn’t realize what was in the pills.
Rayoum’s mother told the court her son was the “light of my life,” explaining that “deep down the pain” of losing him is “horrific” and “soul crushing.” She said she knew nothing about fentanyl before the tragedy and said her son was “poisoned, he did not overdose.”
She added that “Owen’s mistake cost him his life,” but he “did not deserve to lose his life for his one mistake. ... There’s plenty of blame to go around ... but at the end of the day no one paid a bigger price than my son Owen.”
Asked to make a statement, Cox apologized to the families, saying he was “truly sorry for what happened” and misses Rayoum while indicating his respect for Neumeier.
“I’m very sorry,” he said.
Zaner called the matter a “tragic case all around,” and believes his client would comply with terms and conditions of the sentence.
“I know he’s very apologetic,” said Zaner.
Two co-defendants to Cox also are charged with supplying the victims with the fentanyl. They are:
• Xavior Sanchez, 19, Fort Wayne, Ind., charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. His case is scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on March 3, and his bond is set at $200,000 cash.
• Izreal Fonseca, 17, Napoleon, charged as a juvenile with four delinquency charges — two counts of complicity to involuntary manslaughter, each a first-degree felony; one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Cox’s sister, Camile Cox, 22, Malinta, also is charged in Henry County Common Pleas Court with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
The charge alleges that she provided him with an opioid upon which he overdosed. However, he was revived by first responders with Narcan, a drug used to counteract the overdose effects of opioids.
