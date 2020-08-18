Monday, 7:43 p.m., on County Road 13, south of County Road U, a vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. The motorist and a child were taken from the scene by Liberty Township EMS to Toledo Hospital with suspected injuries. Deputies were still on the scene at press time. Additional information was unavailable.
