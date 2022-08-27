BOWLING GREEN — A Henry County man has entered pleas here in Wood County Common Pleas Court to charges alleging that he caused two traffic deaths and injured others during a traffic crash on Interstate 75.
Nicholas Luderman, 25, Hamler, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, each a third-degree felony; and four counts of vehicular assault, each a fourth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 13.
The charges allege that on April 3 he caused the traffic deaths of Andrew Jones, 19, Findlay; and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, Kalamazoo, Mich., during a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 just before 10 p.m. near the small Wood County town of Cygnet, north of Bowling Green.
Two other persons in Krzykwa’s vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken from the scene by air ambulance while at least five others were less seriously injured.
Luderman, who pleaded guilty to all of the charges that were returned by a Wood County grand jury in May, is represented by attorney Aaron Schwartz of Strongsville (near Cleveland).
The maximum sentence for each third-degree felony is five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine while the maximum for each fourth-degree felony is 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor; and four counts of failure to stop after an accident, ranging from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony, were merged with the other offenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.