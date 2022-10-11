NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital has been ranked number 16 among healthcare providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 “Best Places to Work” award program.
The complete list of this year’s winner rankings is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork. Modern Healthcare published a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners along with its Oct. 3 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine.
“I am so proud of the service being delivered to our community, and I am incredibly grateful to all the employees here at Henry County Hospital,” stated Chief Executive Officer Kristi Barnd. “This is a special award because it is based on feedback from our employees, and in today’s environment I am especially honored as this is the highest ranking that we have ever received. It is our employees’ unwavering commitment that truly makes HCH one of the best places to work.”
Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products, and services.
As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the “Best Places to Work” program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.
“Employees at healthcare organizations from all sectors of the industry have been the driving force behind the collaboration and effort that led the healthcare industry and the country through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. “The tireless leaders at the organizations we honor with the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards have stood by their employees throughout an extremely challenging time and remained committed to humanizing the patient experience. They have built and nurtured supportive, engaging, flexible and fun workplaces that meet and exceed the needs of today’s workers. Their success is an inspiration and model for building a more productive, creative healthcare workforce and a better healthcare system in which patients are the ultimate beneficiaries. We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of their employees and the communities they serve.”
Henry County Hospital was honored at the 2022 Best Places to Work Gala on Sept. 29. This is the 11th year Henry County Hospital has made the list.
