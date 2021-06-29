NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 11 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’s office.
Indicted were:
• Jamie Taylor, 38, Napoleon, for corrupting another with drugs, a first-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 14 the defendant provided heroin to another person, causing the victim to become drug dependent.
• Taylor Swartzlander, 29, Napoleon, for three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), second- and third-degree felonies.
• Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, for escape, a third-degree felony.
• Zebadith Hoffman, 20, Liberty Center, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kelly Moore, 44, Wauseon, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Alexandria Ricker, 22, Defiance, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Wolkiewicz, 40, Holgate, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony.
• Toby Borstelman, 38, Napoleon, for non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Nicolas Buell, 29, Napoleon, for attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony.
• Bobby Gross, 34, Ottawa, for, violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ricardo Valdez, 29, Holgate, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.