NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 11 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’s office.

Indicted were:

• Jamie Taylor, 38, Napoleon, for corrupting another with drugs, a first-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 14 the defendant provided heroin to another person, causing the victim to become drug dependent.

• Taylor Swartzlander, 29, Napoleon, for three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), second- and third-degree felonies.

• Brandon Whalen, 23, Swanton, for escape, a third-degree felony.

• Zebadith Hoffman, 20, Liberty Center, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Kelly Moore, 44, Wauseon, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

• Alexandria Ricker, 22, Defiance, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Christopher Wolkiewicz, 40, Holgate, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony.

• Toby Borstelman, 38, Napoleon, for non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Nicolas Buell, 29, Napoleon, for attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony.

• Bobby Gross, 34, Ottawa, for, violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ricardo Valdez, 29, Holgate, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

