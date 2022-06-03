NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office.
Indicted were:
• Zackery Bennington, 27, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to a female household member on May 20.
• Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 25, Napoleon, for two counts of assault with a firearm specification, each a second-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female household member on May 11 while possessing a .45-caliber handgun.
• Brandon Curtzwiler, 41, Napoleon, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Rachel Gonzales, 35, Holgate, for two counts of assault, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Billy Evans, 38, 500 Clinton St., Defiance, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Schieber, 36, Wauseon, for attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony.
• Seth Wyse, 41, Napoleon, for theft and safecracking, each a fifth-degree felony.
