NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, including three for violent offenses and two men for money laundering.
Andrew Roumell, 42, Napoleon, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; while Tony Perez, 39, Napoleon, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
Roumell allegedly strangulated a household member at a Napoleon residence on Nov. 27.
The victim was treated and released at Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
Perez is charged with breaking into a former girlfriend’s residence in Napoleon on Dec. 22 and strangulating her. She lost consciousness, Howe-Gebers explained, and was treated at Henry County Hospital.
Also indicted was James Ford, 39, Liberty Center, for two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm specification, each a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
The charges allege that on Dec. 26 near Liberty Center he followed a person on an ATV with his vehicle and then struck the ATV.
He also allegedly fired shots randomly in the direction of two people, according to Howe-Gebers.
Too, the grand jury indicted Jason Schwartz, 46, North Baltimore, for money laundering, a third-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony, while a co-defendant, Adam Eis, 41, Holgate, was indicted for money laundering, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony.
The charges stem from their involvement in a nationwide organization called National Exposure Tournament Series, which schedules venues for high school basketball players. They allegedly took funds from one account and put it into another before using the money for something else, according to Howe-Gebers.
The amount was more than $7,500, she said.
Also indicted were:
• Jeremy Prisk, 41, Custar, for discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited promises with a firearm specification, a third-degree felony.
• Christopher Hernandez, 48, Leipsic, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Kyle McCabe, 29, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Stephen Minnich, 44, Liberty Center, for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kenneth Rednour Jr., 46, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Mark Parsley, 28, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Matthew Rednour, 41, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
