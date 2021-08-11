NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office.
Indicted were:
• Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Gerald Adams, 63, Napoleon, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Christopher Borstelman, 35, Napoleon, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Grossman, 56, Hudson, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kade Hefflinger, 36, Liberty Center, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
• Zachary Minnich, 25, Delta, for ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony.
• Derek Wilson, 28, Jackson, Mich., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.