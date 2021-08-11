Carousel - Crime

NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office.

Indicted were:

• Brandon Williams, 40, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Gerald Adams, 63, Napoleon, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Christopher Borstelman, 35, Napoleon, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Michael Grossman, 56, Hudson, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kade Hefflinger, 36, Liberty Center, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

• Zachary Minnich, 25, Delta, for ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony.

• Derek Wilson, 28, Jackson, Mich., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments