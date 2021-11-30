NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against eight persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.

Indicted were:

• Kelsey Brown, 32, Toledo, for two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Brenton Clements, 32, Defiance, for attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.

• Joy Perkins, 29, Toledo, for two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kaleb Thomas, 18, Leipsic, for two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Brendon Imhoof, 18, Defiance, for four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Carlos Garcia, 50, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Derek Heckler, 21, Mansfield, for theft and misuse of credit cards, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Zachary Strall, 25, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments