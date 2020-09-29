NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments here against 13 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen-Howe Gebers' office.
Indicted were:
• Louie Delgado, 46, Archbold, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that he had sexual conduct and sexual contact with two girls who were under the age of 18 at the time.
• Anthony Wright, 29, Napoleon, for escape, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he ran from the Henry County Courthouse following a bond hearing. He has been apprehended and is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
• Rhea Bockelman, 29, Napoleon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• Rebecca Brubaker, 58, Napoleon; and William Brubaker, 57, Napoleon, each for two counts of endangering children, both third-degree felonies. The charges allege that they caused physical harm to two grandchildren.
• Juan Delgado Sr., 48, Napoleon; and Julie Delgado, 46, Napoleon, each for identity fraud, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Allen Pedigo, 29, Toledo, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he fled from Napoleon officers in a vehicle after disobeying an order to stop. He was later arrested in Lucas County.
• Larry Sparks Sr., 68, Holgate, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He allegedly had sexual contact with the victim.
• Nicholas Burks, 30, Cygnet, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Derk Heckler, 20, Napoleon, for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nathan Pfaff, 21, Toledo, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christian Rayoum, 23, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
