NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against three persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office.

Indicted were:

• John Jacobs, 53, Toledo, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

• Brent Connelly, 31, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Andrea Siebert, 30, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

