NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against three persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office.
Indicted were:
• John Jacobs, 53, Toledo, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
• Brent Connelly, 31, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Andrea Siebert, 30, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.