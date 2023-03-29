NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office.
Indicted were:
• Desmond Paxton, 31, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Michael Hill Jr., 39, McClure, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
• Erik Johnson, 42, McClure, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
• Samuel Williams III, 21, Holgate, for failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a third-degree felony.
• Gerald Adams, 65, 912 Harrison Ave., Defiance, for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.
• John Sleigh, 50, Napoleon, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
• Timothy Wagner, 27, Napoleon, for failure to provide notice of change in vehicle information or identifiers, a fourth-degree felony.
• Ashley Carter, 28, Napoleon, for breaking and entering, and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Dakota Embry, 24, Bryan, for breaking and entering, and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Brian Jennings, 32, McClure, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Chelsea Kruse, 26, 708 Village Lane, Defiance, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Lewis, 38, Perrysburg, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Connor Minnich, 25, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• William Russell, 48, Upper Sandusky, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.