NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office, including one person for a heroin-related corruption charge and another on an assault-related matter.
Tyler McCabe, 26, Malinta, is charged with corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
The charge alleges that on Nov. 29, 2020 he provided heroin to his sister, Amber Clark, who overdosed. She was revived with narcan, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Defiance-based Multi-Area Narcotics Unit.
Clark, 35, of Malinta, also was indicted for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
McCabe, who has been held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) since April 28, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Clark is scheduled to be arraigned on June 14.
In another case, Dante Medley, 41, Napoleon, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He allegedly caused serious harm to another person (Hayden Babcock) by strangling him on May 2 outside an apartment building at 231 W. Washington Ave., according to Napoleon Police who initially arrested Medley.
Babcock was taken for treatment to Henry County Hospital following the incident.
Medley has been held at CCNO since May 2 and is scheduled to be arraigned in Henry County Common Pleas Court on June 9.
Also indicted were:
• Mary Alvarez, 56, Napoleon, for intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness, a third-degree felony. He allegedly threatened a witness in a criminal case on April 17.
• Jack Pringle, 28, Deshler, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
• Dustin Funk, 38, Deshler, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
• Joshua Grimes, 33, 21796 Parkview Drive, Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• Luciano Zepeda, 27, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• Brian Loe, 36, North Baltimore, for two counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Dennis Stalnaker, 59, Elida, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
