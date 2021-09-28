NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.
Indicted were:
• Benjamin Rohdy, 47, Deshler, for attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.
• Spencer Tuckerman, 33, McClure, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
• James Zimmerman, 52, Archbold, for three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Eric Wilkins, 42, Liberty Center, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a specification for forfeiture of property, a third-degree felony.
• Travis Bickle, 36, Napoleon, for failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
• Estel Bullock, 45, Napoleon, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Nicholas Kesler, 33, McComb, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
• Samuel Williams III, 20, Napoleon, for failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kelly Jones, 33, 1000 Hopkins St., Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• David Kinney, 24, Stryker, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Zachary Strall, 25, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tori Studer, 27, Swanton, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
