NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against 12 persons.

Indicted were:

• Todd Connor, 56, Liberty Center, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.

• Ronald Bohmler, 32, Wauseon, for telecommunications harassment, a third-degree felony.

• Justin Hahn, 34, 1602 Jackson Ave., Defiance, for burglary, a third-degree felony.

• Dennis Herman, 46, Morenci, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Douglas Couture, 21, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kyle Lawrence, 29, 1062 Holgate Ave., Defiance, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Bailey Malosh, 22, Liberty Center, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Travis Schoenitz, 31, Custar, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kreg Markins, 31, Hamler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Makayla Okuley, 27, Wauseon, for for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

