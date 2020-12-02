NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against 12 persons.
Indicted were:
• Todd Connor, 56, Liberty Center, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a first-degree felony.
• Ronald Bohmler, 32, Wauseon, for telecommunications harassment, a third-degree felony.
• Justin Hahn, 34, 1602 Jackson Ave., Defiance, for burglary, a third-degree felony.
• Dennis Herman, 46, Morenci, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Douglas Couture, 21, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kyle Lawrence, 29, 1062 Holgate Ave., Defiance, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Bailey Malosh, 22, Liberty Center, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Travis Schoenitz, 31, Custar, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kreg Markins, 31, Hamler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Makayla Okuley, 27, Wauseon, for for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
