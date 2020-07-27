Henry County grand jury
Nine people were indicted by the grand jury recently. They are:
• Ross Evers, 29, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Eli Phillips, 26, Continental, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
• James Mason, 33, Cecil, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Robin Tucker, 44, Maumee, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and perjury, a third-degree felony.
• Morgan Jones, 20, Deshler, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Erik Johnson, 39, Deshler, for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.
• Chelsea Sheehy, 28, Archbold, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Daniel Sopko, 33, Fishers, Ind., for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Todd Hoeffel, 48, Columbia City, Ind., for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
