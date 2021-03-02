Carousel - crime logo

NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.

Indicted were:

• Jeffery Grimes II, 49, Holgate, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Amber Clark, 35, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Chase Simons, 19, Holgate, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Ponder Edmonson, 35, Indianapolis, Ind., for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Christopher Fay, 36, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Anthony McAvoy, 34, Napoleon, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Mark McMahon, 26, Napoleon, for harassment with a bodily substance and attempted trespass in a habitation, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Seth Wyse, 39, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Daniel Weder, 40, Wauseon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Logan Malinowski, 27, Liberty Center, for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and assault, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

