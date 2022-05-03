NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers office.
Indicted were:
• Thomas Porter, 46, Toledo, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• John Johnson, 55, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.
• Douglas Scott, 33, Napoleon, for two counts of menacing by stalking and attempted abduction, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Courtney Baldwin, 28, Liberty Center, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Austin Davila, 28, 321 W. Sherwood Drive, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Marcos Garcia III, 32, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Stephanie Gray, 38, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dontarrie Johnson Jr., 23, Malinta, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Utley, 41, North Canton, for aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ricardo Watson, 34, 412 Osceola Ave., Defiance, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.