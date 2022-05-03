NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers office.

Indicted were:

• Thomas Porter, 46, Toledo, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• John Johnson, 55, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.

• Douglas Scott, 33, Napoleon, for two counts of menacing by stalking and attempted abduction, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Courtney Baldwin, 28, Liberty Center, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Austin Davila, 28, 321 W. Sherwood Drive, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Marcos Garcia III, 32, Napoleon, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Stephanie Gray, 38, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Dontarrie Johnson Jr., 23, Malinta, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

• Christopher Utley, 41, North Canton, for aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ricardo Watson, 34, 412 Osceola Ave., Defiance, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

