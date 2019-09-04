Carousel - Crime

NAPOLEON — Twelve people were indicted last week by a Henry County grand jury, including a McClure man arrested after leading law enforcement on a four-county pursuit last month.

William Roth, 57, McClure, is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a specification, a third-degree felony.

Also indicted were:

• Mark Phillips, 40, Deshler, for assault on a peace officer with a specification, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.

• Travis Myles, 28, Holgate, for two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

• Keith Closson, 55, Napoleon, for failure to register a change of address/higher education with specification, a second-degree felony.

• Garrett Simon, 38, Deshler, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.

• Dominic Simon, 21, Deshler, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.

• Dillon Davis, 24, Deshler, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.

• Brandon Davis, 21, Deshler, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.

• Gregory Davis, 53, Deshler, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony.

• James Hutchinson, 29, McClure, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

• Kimberly Shively, 27, Hamler, for obstructing justice with a specification, a fifth-degree felony.

• Gary Hoffer, 49, Napoleon, for one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, all fifth-degree felonies; and one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

