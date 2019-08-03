NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury indicted 13 people recently, including a Defiance man charged with robbery, and a trio of Michigan residents arrested in Napoleon last month for allegedly using counterfeit money.
Patrick Heilman, 51, Defiance, is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Indicted on one count of counterfeiting, a third-degree felony, were Elija Henderson, 23, Roseville, Mich.; Mareisha Hunter, 23, Harper Woods, Mich.; and Remington Jones, 24, Detroit, Mich.
The three were arrested last month after a Scott Street business called police to report a counterfeit $100 bill.
Napoleon Police Chief David Mack said that during the investigation, officers located several more counterfeit bills and locations where bills had been successfully used.
Also indicted were:
• Robert Bremer, 39, Malinta, kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
• Chrystal Corder, 37, Napoleon, theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• David Skrepenski, 42, Oregon, Ohio, theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Devin Armour, 23, Napoleon, two counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer with specification, both third-degree felonies; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Matthew Rhoads, 34, Napoleon, violating a protection order or consent agreement, a fifth-degree felony.
• Marcos Garcia III, 29, Napoleon, possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michelle Roehl, 34, Napoleon, possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tessa Jewell, 21, Napoleon, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
• Steven Schuller, 33, McClure, failure to register a change of employment/address, a fourth-degree felony.
