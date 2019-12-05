NAPOLEON — Twenty-five people were indicted recently by a Henry County grand jury, including three Michigan residents facing numerous drug-trafficking charges and an Archbold man charged with rape.
Johnny Page Jr., 23, Archbold, was indicted for rape, a first-degree felony.
Page was arrested in August by the Napoleon Police Department and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). Following an Aug. 19 video arraignment in Napoleon Municipal Court, he was released on his own recognizance and ordered to submit to GPS monitoring and have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim.
He was further ordered not to enter Defiance or Henry counties except for mandatory court appearances.
An arraignment in common pleas court is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
A pair of Michigan residents arrested in October following a Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit investigation also were indicted. During the course of a lengthy investigation, the MAN Unit seized more than 20 ounces of methamphetamine and more than four ounces of a heroin/fentanyl mixture.
Tyler Abston, 31, Jackson, Mich., was indicted for four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three first-degree felonies and a second-degree felony; one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both second-degree felonies; one count of trafficking in heroin, a first-degree felony; and one count of aggravated trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony.
Vicki Witmer, 50, Gladwin, Mich., was indicted for one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of trafficking in heroin, all first-degree felonies; and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony.
Also facing drug charges is John Crawford of Sand Creek, Mich. Crawford is charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two first-degree felonies and a second-degree felony; one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; and three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two second-degree felonies and a fourth-degree felony.
Meanwhile, Floyd Cole, age unavailable, Weston, was indicted for seven counts of gross sexual imposition, six third-degree felonies and a fourth-degree felony.
Cole appeared in Henry County Common Pleas Court Tuesday. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 23 at 10:45 a.m. Cole was released on his own recognizance with GPS monitoring, and ordered not to enter the village of McClure except to pass through for mandatory court appearances. He also was ordered to reside with his brother.
Also indicted were:
• Andrew Peters, McClure, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• Gabriel Rodriguez, Napoleon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Jessica Ripke, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jared Lambert, Napoleon, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandon Gibson, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jaimie Fouty, aka Jaimie Tussinger, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jesse Whitehead, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Montize Carter, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kyle Carpenter, Swanton, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Lori Edwards, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• William Yates Sr., Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Baumgartner, Napoleon, for one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
• Trever Rosene, Swanton, for permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jesse Brown, Napoleon, for failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Kirk Brinkman, Napoleon, for violation of a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dallas Solis, 700 Kiser Road, Defiance, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kreg Markins, Hamler, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Dallas Guevara, Ecorse, Mich., for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
