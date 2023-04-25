NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against eight persons, including three who were implicated in an armed robbery last month at the Circle K gas station in Liberty Center.
William Mullins, 25, Northwood; Kyle Gaynor, 22, Delta; and Melvin Rayoum, 29, Napoleon, are each charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office.
The charges against Mullins and Rayoum each contain firearm and repeat violent offender specifications while Gaynor's includes a firearm specification. These enhance the penalties upon conviction.
They allegedly robbed Liberty Center's Circle K gas station at gunpoint on March 30. According to a press release issued by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the three men left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Also indicted were:
• Tony Kimpel, 60, Napoleon, for felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony with a firearm specification. The charges stem from a domestic incident on March 28.
• Dustin Coressel, 30, Deshler, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.
• Isaiah Hazlett, 25, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nikki Lane, 31, Holgate, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Alexander Rodriguez, 25, Napoleon, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
