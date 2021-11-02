NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.

Indicted were:

• Julius Fonseca, 56, Lyons, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

• Justin Schieber, 34, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Khyle Shaw, 21, Detroit, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Courtney Ankney, 23, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Gavin Burns, 19, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Thomas Hambleton, 61, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Federico Rocha, 51, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Jason Westhoven, 46, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

