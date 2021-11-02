NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.
Indicted were:
• Julius Fonseca, 56, Lyons, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
• Justin Schieber, 34, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Khyle Shaw, 21, Detroit, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• Courtney Ankney, 23, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Gavin Burns, 19, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Thomas Hambleton, 61, Liberty Center, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Federico Rocha, 51, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Jason Westhoven, 46, Napoleon, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.