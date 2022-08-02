NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, including one man charged with rape and a woman who allegedly stole money from HOPE Services clients.
Nathaniel Owen, 41, Napoleon, was indicted for one count of rape, a first-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on June 25 he engaged in sexual conduct with an adult female, compelling her to "submit by force, or threat of force."
A repeat violent offender specification is included in the indictment, alleging that he had been convicted of burglary in 2012 and felonious assault in 2017, both in Cuyahoga County.
According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, the alleged sexual assault occurred in Napoleon. She indicated that Owen knew the victim, but not well.
She reported the alleged conduct to authorities.
Owen pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday in Henry County Common Pleas Court and his case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 24.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash. If he is able to post bond he will be subject to electronic monitoring through the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he was being held Monday.
In a separate case, Amanda Castillo, 47, Swanton, was indicted on two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, second- and third-degree felonies; theft from an elderly person or disabled adult, a third-degree felony; and theft, a third-degree felony.
The charges allege that between Jan. 1, 2016-Dec. 31, 2019 she stole money from four persons who received help from HOPE Services, the county's developmental disabilities board. The amount totaled $75,000, according to Howe-Gebers.
The investigation was handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and took about two years to complete due to the coronavirus situation, she said.
Castillo is no longer working for HOPE Services.
Also indicted were:
• Alex Bostelman, 22, Liberty Center, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The case was investigated by the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit, composed of area officers, according to Howe-Gebers.
• Jason Hayes, 50, Archbold, for aggravated possession and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony. This case also was investigated by the MAN Unit.
• Zachary Minnich, 26, Napoleon, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.
• Alyssia Salaz, 28, Holgate, for theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Michael Hill Jr., 36, Bowling Green, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Haley Kirkendall, 27, Malinta, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Steven Dunbar, 20, Napoleon, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
