NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against 20 persons, including one local man who strangled another person, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
James Bowers, 30, Holgate, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The charge alleges that on Dec. 29 at a residence in the Holgate area he attempted to strangle a female acquaintance during a domestic dispute. According to Howe-Gebers, the victim passed out, but has recovered.
Meanwhile, Gary Eitzman, 52, Napoleon, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The charge alleges that on Oct. 20 on Ohio 110, near Henry County Road 8, Eitzman used his vehicle to strike another auto intentionally. The driver of the other vehicle, in which an airbag deployed, sustained minor injuries, and was treated and released, Howe-Gebers indicated.
Also indicted was Kimber Nadeau, 39, Napoleon, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
On Jan. 2, she allegedly supplied another person with heroin, who overdosed in Napoleon, but was revived with Narcan, according to Howe-Gebers.
Others indicted were:
• Kendra Bosma, 29, Napoleon, for endangering children, a third-degree felony.
• Dustin Currence, 40, Pioneer, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Jeremy Diller, 36, Napoleon, for burglary, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Shelby Dotson, 21, Napoleon, for burglary, a third-degree felony.
• Isaiah Paniagua, 28, Deshler, for abduction, a third-degree felony.
• Jordan Vanderveer, 28, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Brittany Marroquin, 27, Napoleon, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony.
• Elsie Sharp, 33, Napoleon, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.
• Timothy Smith, 50, New Bavaria, for gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
• Nicole Cooper, 38, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Jay Etheridge, 33, address unknown, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Wesley Kirby, 42, Napoleon, for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jonathan Meeks, 33, Sturgis, Mich., for possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Todd Meier, 44, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• J.R. Deshaun Morris, 37, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Alejandra Oberhaus, 27, Napoleon, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Corey Witsman, 31, Toledo, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
