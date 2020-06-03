Carousel - crime logo

NAPOLEON — A Henry County grand jury has indicted 26 persons, according to Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers' office.

Indicted were:

• Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

• Dylan Hall, 24, Wauseon, for complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, for complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.

• Nathan Kuhlman, 30, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Allen Mason, 27, Napoleon, for complicity to aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.

• Adrian Carillo, 36, West Leipsic, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, for burglary, a third-degree felony.

• William Yates Jr., 27, Napoleon, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and escape, a third-degree felony.

• Nathalie Vajen, 28, Hamler, for sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

• Brett Ardelean,29, Defiance, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Tyler Frankforther, 31, Hoytville, for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Morgan Jones, 20, Bowling Green, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

• John Oberdier, 31, Toledo, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• William Rader, 36, McClure, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Juan Torres, 38, Napoleon, for two counts of assault on a peace officer, each a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.

• Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Samuel Williams III, 19, Hamler, for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony.

• Damian Adams, 39, for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.

• Tanya Bullock, 44, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Taylor Cover, 21, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Michael Dixon, 38, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Amanda Edmonds, 29, Napoleon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jermaine Livingston, 19, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jenny Patterson, 35, Stryker, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Shelby Rodriguez, 38, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Dillon Burdue, 25, Grand Rapids, for violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.

