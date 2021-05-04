NAPOLEON — In addition to returning an involuntary manslaughter indictment against a Toledo woman, a Napoleon Henry County grand jury here has returned indictments against 16 other persons.
The charges included an indictment against Tiffany Warman, Toledo, for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.
She is charged with causing the Jan. 24 fentanyl overdose death of Ashley Kutzly, 23, Toledo at a Napoleon residence. (Details of Warman’s indictment appeared in Saturday’s Crescent-News.)
She was being held Monday afternoon in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on a $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision pending a pretrial hearing on May 21. Warman was arrested Thursday and taken to CCNO.
Two other persons were charged with felonious assault in separate cases while another man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement officers.
Danny Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, is charged with two counts of felonious assault with a repeat violent offender specification, each a second-degree felony.
The charges allege that on April 9 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female adult during an incident at a Napoleon residence involving a knife, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.
The victim was treated at Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon.
Prosecutors included a repeat violent offender specification — which enhances the potential prison term upon conviction — due to Barrientos’ prior record.
According to court records, he was sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court in May 2007 to a nine-year prison term on charges of rape, a first-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
He is scheduled to be arraigned today in Henry County Common Pleas Court, and was being held Monday at CCNO where he was taken on April 12.
Meanwhile, Thomas Lubinski, 47, Liberty Center, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on April 4 he caused serious, or attempted to cause, serious physical harm to his wife by hitting and strangling her. She was treated and released at Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, according to Howe-Gebers.
He also allegedly prevented her from calling for help.
Also indicted were:
• Brian Weber, 33, Whitehouse, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on April 14 he led Henry County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit near Liberty Center. The chase began in Fulton County and moved southward, but was characterized by low speeds, according to scanner traffic, before Weber was apprehended east of Liberty Center.
• Stephon Davis, 27, 2 Miraval Lane, Defiance, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
• Lyndsey Kregulka, 30, Liberty Center, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jacob Janes, 32, Ann Arbor, Mich., for assault, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Eric Rodriguez, 32, Napoleon, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
• Alexander Westrick, 33, Hamler, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Kenneth Lorton III, 32, Waterville, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony
• Donta McQuillin,44, Delta, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Skylar Miller, 25, Napoleon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, for escape, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Amanda Wilhelm, 33, Napoleon, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
• Katrina Williams, 24, Archbold, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
