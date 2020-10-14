Henry Common Pleas

Tyler Frankforther, 31, Hoytville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $375, given a 90-day jail sentence with work release and given a one-year operator's license suspension. A charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Nathan Kuhlman, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years and given a suspended 360-day jail sentence. He also was ordered to continue with mental health treatment at the Center for Child and Family Advocacy. One of the charges was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Michael Dixon, 39, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 17.

Louie Delgado, 47, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 12 and bond was set at $50,000.

Juan Delgado Sr., 48, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Julie Delgado Sr., 46, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and bond was set at $20,000.

Rhea Bockelman, 29, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Allen Pedigo, 29, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Jennifer Strayer, 23, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Anthony Wright, 21, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to escape, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20 and bond was set at $50,000.

Amanda Edmonds, 29, Napoleon, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on supervised probation for two years and ordered to complete the Renewed Mind treatment plan.

