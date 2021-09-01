Lyndsey Kregulka, 30, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12.

Dante Medley, 42, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Amber Shindler, 30, Delta, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8. The charge was amended from corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.

Gerald Adams, 63, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Grossman, 56, Hudson, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kade Hefflinger, 36, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jeffery Grimes II, 49, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction after pleading guilty to possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed on condition he comply with treatment requirements.

An indictment of Jody Lucas, 32, Archbold, on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

