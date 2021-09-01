Lyndsey Kregulka, 30, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Dante Medley, 42, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Amber Shindler, 30, Delta, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8. The charge was amended from corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony.
Gerald Adams, 63, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Grossman, 56, Hudson, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kade Hefflinger, 36, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeffery Grimes II, 49, Napoleon, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction after pleading guilty to possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed on condition he comply with treatment requirements.
An indictment of Jody Lucas, 32, Archbold, on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.