Derek Heckler, 21, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to continue with a treatment program and comply with all recommendations.
Danny Barrientos, 48, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 19 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Robert Chestnut, 46, Lima, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 1 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Jacob Janes, 32, Ann Arbor, Mich., pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 25 and bond was set at $15,000 cash.
Seth Okuley, 23, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to escape, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 3.
Eric Rodriguez, 32, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 26.
