Henry Common Pleas

Samuel Williams III, 20, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to register, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 10.

Khyle May-Shaw, 21, Detroit, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

