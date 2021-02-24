Henry Common Pleas
Justin Hahn, 34, 1602 Jackson Ave., Defiance, was found guilty of burglary, a third-degree felony, following a jury trial. He was sentenced to a two-year prison term with credit for 110 days served in jail while his case was pending.
