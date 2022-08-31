Sierra Dotson, 35, Toledo, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for one year, fined $1,250 and ordered to complete recommended counseling and treatment. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Michael Nelson, 50, Grelton, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Alex Bostelman, 22, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Steven Dunbar, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Hayes, 50, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Kenneth Lorton III, 34, Maumee, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Haley Kirkendall, 28, Malinta, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alyssia Salaz, 28, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 12 and her bond was continued.
