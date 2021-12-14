Henry Common Pleas

Dustin Funk, 39, Deshler, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and ordered to make $3,189 restitution to the victim. The charge was amended from receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Luciano Zepeda, 28, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments