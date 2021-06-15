Henry Common Pleas
Dustin Funk, 38, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lyndsey Kregulka, 30, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kenneth Lorton III, 32, Waterville, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dante Medley, 41, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 29 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Donta McQuillin, 44, Delta, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alexander Westrick, 33, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
