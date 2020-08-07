Henry Common Pleas
Adrian Carrillo, 36, West Leipsic, pleaded no contest to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was given 93 days in jail with credit for 93 days served while his case was pending. A charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Kreg Markins, 31, Hamler, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he receive a drug assessment and comply with its recommendations. A charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Isaiah Paniagua, 28, Deshler, pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 30-day jail sentence with 23 days suspended and credit for seven days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from abduction, a third-degree felony.
Alejandra Oberhaus, 28, Napoleon, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. The criminal proceedings were stayed and she was placed on supervised probation for two years with conditions, including that she complete the treatment plan of Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. A charge of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
