Tori Studer, 27, Swanton, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year, given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 178 days suspended with credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending. She also was fined $250 and ordered to make $800 restitution. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Dennis Stalnaker, 59, Elida, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he seek and maintain employment. He failed to make adequate child support payments.
Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 and his bond was continued.
Daniel Pezzin, 33, Maumee, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 17 and his bond was continued.
