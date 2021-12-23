Douglas Couture, 22, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for five years.

Kelly Moore, 44, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. The defendant was placed on community control for two years, fined $750 and ordered to complete a treatment program and obtain a GED. The charge was amended from trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony.

Courtney Ankney, 23, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and bond was set at $5,000.

Kenneth Brown, 35, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and his bond was continued.

Michael Barnett, 38, Willard, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and his bond was continued.

Tesha Brown, 20, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25 and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance.

Sierra Dotson, 44, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and her bond was continued.

Brendon Imhoof, 19, 360 Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Eric Konwinski, 32, McClure, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Dwayne Lawrence, 36, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Lamont Lawrence, 23, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10 and his bond was continued.

James Long, 57, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and his bond was continued.

Michael Nelson, 49, Grelton, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and his bond was continued.

Kaleb Thomas, 18, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

