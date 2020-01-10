Henry Common Pleas
Pretrial hearings set: Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, aggravated trafficking in drugs (a fourth-degree felony); Vicki Witmer, 51, Gladwin, Mich., engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in heroin and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (all first-degree felonies), one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (a second-degree felony); Gary Hogrefe, 74, Napoleon, two counts of open burning/dumping (unclassified felonies)
Plea hearing set: Jesse Brown, 24, Napoleon, one count each of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and failure to register a change of employment or email, both third-degree felonies.
Jury trial set: Derek Hazel, 32, Napoleon, possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.
Sentencing set: Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony; Charles Dickson, 43, Toledo, theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Travis Myles, 28, Holgate, appeared and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony (amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony). A second charge of felonious assault, also a second-degree felony, is to be dismissed at sentencing, which is set for Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.
Sentenced: Dillon Davis, 24, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $500.
Justin Rowe, 31, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to three years of community control.
Mark Shook, 41, Liberty Center, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to obtain his GED and a valid driver’s license, obtain employment and pay child support.
